Six blazes spark in Kamloops Fire Centre on Friday

Six wildfires have sparked in the Kamloops Fire Centre, Friday evening.
Lightning strikes are being reported from the South Okanagan to the North Thompson.
|At 8:41 p.m. there were approximately 11 lightning strikes a minute in the Kamloops area. (Lightningmaps.org)
All six blazes are less than .01 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Dashboard.
A seventh wildfire is burning out-of-control in the Solco Creek area, near Okanagan Falls. The blaze is estimated to be 5 ha. in size and was first reported on Thursday.
Small wildfires have been sparked in the following areas:
- Shackan Creek, east of Lytton
- Frisken Creek, near the Upper Nicola
- Monte Lake, off Highway 97
- Green Lake, off Highway 5A
- Ketchum Road, off Highway 5A
- Dillard Creek , off Highway 5A
A heat warning is in effect for the Souther Interior. Temperatures have soared above 35 C for the last four days. The danger fire rating in the Kamloops Fire Centre is at high, meaning forest fuels are very dry and the risk of a wildfire is serious.
Environment Canada is forecasting thunderstorms to continue through Friday evening.
