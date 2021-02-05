Six Aldergrove bus stops vandalized along Fraser Highway

Langley Township said glass replacement costs are approximately $600 per panel

A bus stop at Fraser Highway and 264th Street in Aldergrove has been vandalized. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Six bus shelters have been vandalized in Aldergrove – starting at 248th Street and heading east into the downtown core to 272nd Street along Fraser Highway.

A media relations spokesperson from the Township of Langley confirmed that all six stops were vandalized throughout the same night this past weekend – with glass panels completely shattered.

“Glass replacement costs are approximately $600 per panel, and some shelters had multiple panels damaged,” according to the Township. “The glass and debris gets cleaned, a determination is made about which panels need to be fully replaced, and then those panels are replaced.”

Three of the bus shelters belong to the Patterson Group while the other three shelters belong to the Township of Langley.

Total replacement costs are not known at this time.

READ MORE: Second phase of Memory Grove planted at Fort Langley

Glass was completely shattered and left in a pile on the grass behind the bus stop on 264th Street and Fraser Highway.

People walking nearby or using the vandalized stops are encouraged to use caution.

“We encourage citizens who witness vandalism to report it to the RCMP,” the Township added.

People can contact the local RCMP detachment at 604-856-7386 or submit information to Crime Stoppers at www.solvecrime.ca or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove Star