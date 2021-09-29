Sisters in Spirit vigil in Chilliwack to honour missing, murdered Indigenous women

Organizer hopes candlelight event will help people 'understand why reconciliation is so necessary'

Patti MacAhonic speaks during the inaugural Sisters in Spirit vigil in Chilliwack on Oct. 4, 2020. (Ann Davis Transition Society)

A candlelight event honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls takes place in Chilliwack on Oct. 4.

This year marks the second annual Sisters in Spirit vigil in Chilliwack, but it’s part of a national event that began in 2004.

Organizer Deanna Vincent with Pacific Community Resources Society brought the event to Chilliwack after being part of Sisters in Spirit in Lethbridge for more than a decade.

“It seemed to be that piece that was missing,” she said. “We’re talking a lot in Chilliwack about reconciliation – the mayor, city council, the businesses, the organizations here are all talking about that. And it’s something very special to me.”

From right, Deanna Vincent, Justin Klein and Nicole Lakey make faceless dolls on Sept. 24, 2021 for the upcoming Sisters in Spirit candlelight vigil in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

About 50 people attended last year’s inaugural event, also held on Oct. 4.

“Last year’s was the most special Sisters in Spirit I’ve ever been to. It was the first time many of the families were able to speak publicly,” Vincent said.

Through a mishap, there was no light available at the park last year and they couldn’t follow the program.

“It ended up being organic. Whoever wanted to speak, got up to speak. When people wanted to sing, they sang,” she said. “It was so powerful and it was the start of a healing process for our community.”

She’s hoping about 75 people will attend this year’s candlelight vigil on Monday, Oct. 4. Unlike last year, there will be a walk as part of the event. Sisters in Spirit begins at the courthouse at 5 p.m. and after a prayer, land acknowledgement and speaker, they will walk to Central Community Park for drumming, dancing, speeches and food.

“I think this year is especially important how the truth of residential school has come to the forefront and we, as Canadians, are coming to the understanding how all of this is connected; how what happened in residential school, how the pattern for how we treat the Indigenous people in this country was set and how that pattern plays out in missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.”

Faceless dolls sit on a table on Sept. 24, 2021 for the upcoming Sisters in Spirit candlelight vigil in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Native Women’s Association of Canada launched the Sisters In Spirit campaign in 2004 to address violence against Indigenous women and girls. It is a social movement that came out of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“A lot of us supported people who went through the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions. We witnessed the pain of those people who testified and then saw how quickly those truths were glossed over, how quickly we went from truth to reconciliation and we never really learned the truth,” Vincent said. “The discoveries of the bodies and the children and the unmarked graves is making us take a step back and look at the truth so that we understand why reconciliation is so necessary.”

Those who cannot attend can watch the event livestreamed on the Sisters in Spirit Chilliwack Facebook page. Additionally, people can light a candle and place it in their window.

Families who have been touched by violence will be speaking on Oct. 4. Sisters in Spirit is a safe place and time for Indigenous people to say what they have to say, Vincent added.

“I hope that we can learn to listen,” she said. “I hope that we can all come together as a community and for those couple hours just listen and take it in.”

In addition to the Sisters in Spirit event on Monday, Oct. 4, the public is invited to join Vincent and others on Wednesday, Sept. 29 when they will be making signs and faceless dolls representing missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The sign-making and doll-making session is Sept. 29 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Chilliwack Alliance Church (8700 Young Rd.).

Nicole Lakey makes a faceless doll on Sept. 24, 2021 for the upcoming Sisters in Spirit candlelight vigil in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

