Sirens were heard from CFB Esquimalt Tuesday night in a series of strange noises and power outages. File photo

Sirens heard from CFB Esquimalt, horns and power outages across the City

Reports are pouring in after a series of strange noises and electrical outages

  • Jun. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

People from across Victoria have reported strange noises and electrical issues occurring Tuesday night.

From Esquimalt and Oak Bay, through Saanich and View Royal, Facebook Groups are sharing incidences of flickering lights and power outages, sirens, horns, and even helicopters.

Members at CFB Esquimalt said sirens were going off, but that they were unsure of what was going on and are investigating into the matter.

More to come as details are released.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram

Previous story
Williams Lake considers airport improvement fee
Next story
Vancouver Island University has begun its search for its next president

Just Posted

Sirens heard from CFB Esquimalt, horns and power outages across the City

  • 10 hours ago

 

Armstrong Rotary Club dissolves

 

Editorial Cartoon for June 27

  • 10 hours ago

 

WildSafeBC to tag garbage bins left out night before collection day

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read