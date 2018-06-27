Sirens heard from CFB Esquimalt, horns and power outages across the City

Reports are pouring in after a series of strange noises and electrical outages

Sirens were heard from CFB Esquimalt Tuesday night in a series of strange noises and power outages. File photo

People from across Victoria have reported strange noises and electrical issues occurring Tuesday night.

From Esquimalt and Oak Bay, through Saanich and View Royal, Facebook Groups are sharing incidences of flickering lights and power outages, sirens, horns, and even helicopters.

Members at CFB Esquimalt said sirens were going off, but that they were unsure of what was going on and are investigating into the matter.

More to come as details are released.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

