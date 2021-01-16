Sinkhole slows Vernon traffic

Lakeshore Road has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic Saturday

City of Vernon crews are responding to a small sinkhole on Lakeshore Road in Vernon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Contributed)

Drivers travelling along Vernon’s Lakeshore Road may experience delays as a small sinkhole has developed near the bridge over Vernon Creek.

City of Vernon crews have reduced traffic to single-lane alternating, according to a Saturday release. Signs and barriers are in place, and drivers are asked to slow down and yield to southbound traffic.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will provide updates as they become available,” the release states.

