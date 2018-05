Westbound lane closed on Trans-Canada about five kilometres east of Sicamous

Drivers, beware, if you’re heading out on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous.

Drive BC is reporting a sinkhole in the westbound lane, about five kilometres east of Sicamous.

Traffic has been restricted to single lane alternating traffic in the eastbound lane.

