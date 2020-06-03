The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle rollover on Clifton Road near Caramillo Road.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

One lane of Clifton is closed headed south while crews are on scene. Traffic is slow going in both directions on Clifton.

It’s unclear how the vehicle flipped onto its roof. The driver was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance.

Crews cleaning up after a single vehicle rollover on Clifton Road near Caramillo Road. Traffic alternating in one lane. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Gzwod7KAPu — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) June 4, 2020

