Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

Single vehicle rollover on Clifton Road

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Kelowna

  • Jun. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle rollover on Clifton Road near Caramillo Road.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

One lane of Clifton is closed headed south while crews are on scene. Traffic is slow going in both directions on Clifton.

It’s unclear how the vehicle flipped onto its roof. The driver was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance.

READ MORE: Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Friendly Cove and Kyuquot will remain closed until further notice
Next story
Langley’s ‘kindness ninjas’ could be coming to a doorstep near you

Just Posted

Most Read