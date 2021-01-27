Single-vehicle motor vehicle incident causes delays in Courtenay

Roads were wet with a mixture of snow and rain falling throughout the day

Traffic in both directions on Highway 19A was backed up Wednesday (Jan.27) as emergency personnel attended the scene of a single-vehicle in the ditch on the bypass road in Courtenay.

A single male occupant exited the vehicle without major injuries around 2 p.m. as the Courtenay Fire Department, Comox Valley RCMP and BC Ambulance attended the scene, between Superstore and the 17th Street Bridge.

Traffic slowed to a crawl in both directions; roads were wet with a mixture of snow and rain falling throughout the day.

The snowy, wet weather had emergency services busy throughout the day with downed lines throughout the Valley and slick roads during parts of the day.

