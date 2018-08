No life-threatening injuries after vehicle went into the ditch

There’s a single-vehicle incident on Kitwanga Drive on the northwest corner of the 108 Mile Lake.

One person is being taken to the hospital but there are no life-threatening injuries, says 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Henderson.

He adds RCMP will be investigating the incident.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.