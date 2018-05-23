Saanich Police say the driver of this single vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 17 near the intersection with Claremont Avenue. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Single vehicle hits pole in Saanich on Highway 17

A single vehicle collision caused some minor traffic delays southbound on Highway 17 Wednesday afternoon.

  • May. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. or so near the intersection of Highway 17 and Claremont Avenue.

It appears that a single vehicle southbound struck a power pole. Its front showed significant damage. An elderly woman appeared coming in and out of the damaged vehicle. Saanich Police and Saanich Fire responded to the incident. No reports of major injuries were available.

