Single-vehicle crash sends driver down embankement near Harrison

The long weekend incident saw the driver airlifted from the scene

Agassiz fire crews were on scene at East Harrison Forest Service Road Sunday (June 30) after a vehicle went down a 250 foot embankment. The driver was airlifted from the scene. (Alex Epp video screenshot/Four Wheel Drive Association of BC)

Agassiz firefighters were called out to help a driver whose vehicle had tumbled 250 feet down an embankment over the long weekend.

According to fire chief Gerald Basten, the fire department was called out to a single-vehicle accident on Sunday (June 30) afternoon around 2 p.m.

The driver’s vehicle had fallen 250 feet down an embankment off East Harrison Forest Serivce Road around the 14-kilometre mark, and the department was called to get the vehicle out.

RELATED: VIDEO: Two injured in Sunday roll-over near Harrison

According to comments on a post in the Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C. Facebook group, several other drivers came over to help the driver get up the embankment from his vehicle.

The driver was taken from the scene by a medevac helicopter. Basten was not sure of the extent of the driver’s injuries.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter