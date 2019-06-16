Single vehicle crash on Yellowhead result of drinking and driving

Barriere Mounties report that on June 13, at approximately 10:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision with an attached trailer on the Yellowhead Highway 5 South and Hanson Road.

“The collision resulted in the closure of one lane of traffic for approximately one hour as a Motor Vehicle Act investigation was conducted along with the subsequent clean up,” said Corporal Rob Welsman, “No one was injured in the incident.”

Welsman said the driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year-old man from Kamloops, displayed signs of alcohol consumption and was required to provide a roadside breath sample, resulting in the issuance of a three day driving prohibition due to the level of alcohol in his blood.