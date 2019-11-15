Single vehicle crash on Sooke Road

Light standard was sheared off and bus shelter struck by the lone driver

A single vehicle crash on Friday afternoon saw a single occupant car shear off a lightpost and careen into a bus shelter on Sooke Road. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

A single vehicle crash has slowed traffic on Hwy. 14 as emergency crews work to mop up after a late model Toyota Corolla left the roadway, sheared off a light standard and crashed into a bus shelter at 5536 Sooke Rd.

The crash occurred Friday at 2:24 p.m. as early afternoon commuters were making their way back into Sooke.

The west bound vehicle was driven by an elderly woman who was treated on site by B.C. Ambulance and then transported to hospital.

There is no word as yet of her condition.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and no one else was injured in the crash.

“It’s very lucky that no one was injured at the bus shelter,” Sooke Fire/Rescue Chief, Kenn Mount, said.

“There were some reports of fuel leaking from the car, but our guys have dealt with that for the moment.”

Traffic was slowed during the Friday afternoon rush, but Mount said that two way traffic would be maintained.

“We’re going to keep everyone moving.”

Sooke RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash.

