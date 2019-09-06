Single vehicle crash on Highway 16

One injured in overturned vehicle outside Prince Rupert

An overturned van caused delays this morning on Highway 16 just outside of Prince Rupert.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the single vehicle accident in the northbound lane just north of the Galloway Rapids Bridge late Friday morning. The driver of the van was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken away for treatment.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

The van was towed away after being turned right-side up. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Firefighters clean debris from the side of the road. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Traffic was slowed in both directions as emergency services worked at the crash site. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

