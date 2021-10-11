Single vehicle crash near Vanderhoof claims life

A 37-year-old man died after a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 27 Sunday, Oct. 10, north of Vanderhoof.

The incident near Blue Mountain Road was not cleared until 1:10 a.m. Monday according to Drive BC.

“Vanderhoof RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash and nothing has been ruled out at this early stage of the investigation,” RCMP stated in a news release.

“The police work to gather evidence and make the road safe for travel.”

Anyone with information, including any dash camera footage, is asked to contact Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express