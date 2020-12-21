RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Single vehicle collision closes Glenmore Road North

There were numerous reports of vehicle incidents throughout the Central Okanagan in the morning

  • Dec. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A good portion of Glenmore Road North near Slater Drive is closed off due to a single-vehicle collision.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the incident at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 21. Police said a grey pickup truck went off the road and struck a power pole, which damaged the pole.

Police added the driver seemed to be uninjured.

FortisBC is at the scene and working on repairing the damaged pole. While repairs are being done, Glenmore Road North between Slater Road and Hilltown Drive will remain closed off for safety reasons.

Kelowna RCMP is advising drivers to take an alternative route.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

