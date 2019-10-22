Single-vehicle accident in Duncan sends 2 to hospital

Accident ties up traffic on the TCH for about an hour Tuesday afternoon

Two people were taken to hospital after a white Buick sedan ended up on its roof in the southbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway, near the Old Farm Market just south of the Silver Bridge in Duncan, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Local fire departments, ambulance and police extracted the two victims of the single-vehicle accident, which tied up traffic in the southbound lane for about an hour before a tow truck removed the vehicle from the highway.

More information will be released as it becomes available.