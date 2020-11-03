Single lane traffic only on Highway 19 near Woss after single motor vehicle incident

Drive BC says Highway 19 north of Woss is still only open to single-lane alternating traffic.

Highway 19 is closed near Woss. (Rick Meek photo/Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island Facebook group)

An early morning single motor vehicle incident had closed the highway near the Gold Creek bridge about 10 kilometres from the Woss junction.

Drive BC says the next update on the highway will be after 5:00 p.m.

Port McNeill RCMP Const. Marcus Croy noted the driver had non-life threatening injuries and was taken down to the Campbell River hospital.

Croy confirmed there was no criminality involved in the incident.

