Single case of COVID-19 reported at North Glenmore Elementary School

This is the fifth school exposure announcement in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

Interior Health has reported another case of COVID-19 within a Kelowna school.

A member of the North Glenmore Elementary School community has tested positive for the virus. Interior Health notes the exposure date as Nov. 6. The health authority updated its list of school exposures with the elementary school on Nov. 9.

The exposure follows four announced by the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) on Sunday, and several more in the past few weeks.

The school is the seventh in SD23 to record an exposure event and the 10th within Central Okanagan schools as a whole.

View a full timeline of the virus within Central Okanagan schools below:

