Sinclar Group curtailing all sawmill operations temporarily

Nechako Lumber, Apollo Forest Products and Lakeland Mills to be curtailed for three weeks starting April 5.

Sinclar Forest Products Ltd., who own Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof amongst other sawmill operations in B.C. are curtailing for three weeks.

In an April 3 release, the company announced that effective Sunday, April 5, all of Sinclar’s lumber manufacturing operations will be curtailed including Lakeland Mills in Prince George, Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof and Apollo Forest Products in Fort St. James.

The decision to curtail was a question of “when, not if,” said Greg Stewart, Sinclar Group President.

“Global market conditions for lumber have changed rapidly as a result of a number of factors, not least of which is the Covid-19 situation. The company has therefore had to make the difficult decision to curtail some of its operations,” the release further stated.

Premium Pellet in Vanderhoof and Winton Homes in Prince George will remain open to meet “the current demand of products.”

However, the company said these decisions will be re-evaluated on a regular basis.

Stewart also said, “It was our strong belief that curtailing at this critical time, while the world battles Covid-19, was the right thing to do as it would help reduce the risks to our community, and it allows many of our employees to be at home with their families during a very critical time.”

Canfor recently shut down their operations at their Houston and Plateau mills in response to the COVID-19 crisis as well.

