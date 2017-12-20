Simpcw plan cultural centre at Dunn Lake

Smoke rises from an underground house or keekwillie during a Coho Day tour of the Dunn Creek salmon hatchery operated by Simpcw First Nation in 2015. The proposed cultural education centre would be nearby.Times file photo

By Keith McNeill

The Times

A proposal by Simpcw First Nation to establish a culture education centre on the property that was previously Dunn Lake Bible Camp has received enthusiastic support from members of Clearwater town council.

“That would be awesome,” said councillor Merlin Blackwell as he made a motion that District of Clearwater send a letter of support for the initiative. The motion was seconded by Gord Heisterman and passed with little discussion during council’s Dec. 5 meeting.

According to information from Brian Matthew, Neqweyqwelsten School principal and community resource teacher, the band has worked with Thompson Rivers University’s faculty of adventure, culinary arts and tourism to do a feasibility study.

“We envision providing Secwepemc cultural education to a variety of audiences that would include the Kamloops school district and people in the surrounding area,” Matthew said.

He asked for the letter of support because Simpcw First Nation was making an application to Western Diversification Fund for $10,000 to do a business proposal.