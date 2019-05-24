Simpcw hold Health Fair
The Simpcw Emergency Health and Safety Fair was held in Chu Chua on May 15, with booths, demos, equipment showcases and interactive displays from local resources and industry. Pictured are (l-r) Wanda Nystoruk and Leslie Stirling representing the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Emergency Social Services with their Emergency Preparedness booth during the event.
The Simpcw Emergency Health and Safety Fair was held in Chu Chua on May 15, with booths, demos, equipment showcases and interactive displays from local resources and industry. Pictured are (l-r) Wanda Nystoruk and Leslie Stirling representing the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Emergency Social Services with their Emergency Preparedness booth during the event.
(Submitted photos)