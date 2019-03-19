Simpcw First Nation holds Swearing In Ceremony

Jules Phillip sworn in as new councillor at a ceremony held Mar. 12 in Chu Chua

Jules Phillip was sworn in as a new Band councillor for the Simpcw First Nation in Chu Chua on Mar. 12. Pictured: (L-r) District of Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer, Simpcw Councillor Jules Phillip, Chief Shelley Ann Loring, Simpcw Councillor Tina Donald, and District of Barriere Councillor Judy Armstrong.Submitted photo:

By Jill Hayward

On Tuesday Mar. 12 the Simpcw First Nation held a Swearing In Ceremony in Chu Chua with District of Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer and Councillor Judy Armstrong present.

Simpcw Elder Harold Eustache said the prayer and District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan performed the Swearing in Ceremony for new Simpcw Councillor, Jules Phillip.Phillip fills a vacancy left on council when Eddie Celesta stepped down.

Simpcw First Nation has nearly 700 members, many of whom live in Chu Chua, the location of the main village of Simpcw First Nation. The Simpcwúl’ecw are part of the Secwepemc, or Shuswap, Nation; one of 17 Bands who historically, and currently, live in the Thompson River Valley.

“Simpcw First Nation’s Band Council oversees social, educational, and economic development, as well as governing the administration of the Band,” says their website, “The members of the Council work closely with other Secwepemc communities to ensure that the rights of Aboriginal groups to their traditional territory are recognized by provincial and federal governments. In addition, they meet regularly to discuss major projects and industrial activity within the territory, and negotiate with outside entities to safeguard Simpcw’s land, resources and cultural heritage.”

Simpcw Chief and Council are elected by the Band membership, and serve a three year term.

Currently Chief Shelly Ann Loring serves with councillors Tina Donald, George Lampreau, Jules Philip, Ron Lampreau Jr., Alison Green, and Lori Eustache.

Learn more about the Simpcw at: www.simpcw.com