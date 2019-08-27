Simms concert fundraiser a huge success for Comox Valley Food Bank

An estimated 1,400 people attended the final concert of the Simms Park Summer Concert Series. Photo supplied.

Give yourselves a round of applause, Comox Valley residents.

The final performance of the 2019 Simms Summer Concert Series provided a big boost for the Comox Valley Food Bank.

An estimated 1,400 people attended the My Generation Woodstock tribute concert at Simms Millennium Park.

The concert doubled as a food drive for the Comox Valley Food Bank.

And what a drive it was.

Concert-goers contributed approximately 1,200 pounds of food, plus $2,264.10 to the Comox Valley Food Bank – nearly double last year’s cash donation total.

To all of the concert-goers, organizers, volunteers, sponsors, sound technicians and performers for the 2019 season: thanks for coming together and making this season such a success.

And thank you, in particular, to all those who contributed to the food bank drive.