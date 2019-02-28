Similkameen Seedy Saturday finally here

This year's Seedy Saturday event at the Cawston Hall is March 2. (File photo)

File photoThe Cawston Hall was the place to grow as the Seedy Saturday was event was held their last year.

It’s finally time for a beloved Similkameen tradition – Seedy Saturday.

This year Seedy Saturday will take place March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cawston Hall. There is a seed exchange, vendors and a variety of information booths.

The event started 29 years ago at the Grist Mill and Gardens and has been embraced by communities all over the country.

The first Seedy Saturday was spearheaded by then head Grist Mill gardener Sharon Remepel. The crew at the Grist Mill continues the annual event.

Popularity drove the event off-site to the Cawston Hall last year and it continues to grow each year.

Lunch will be available through the hall’s kitchen.

“Be sure to start looking through your seed boxes and cupboards to see if you have anything you’d like to share with others as part of our big seed swap table. Also, please invite anyone else you know who might be interested in this event.” a release about the event stated.

Admission is by donation with partial proceeds going to support the exceptional work of Seeds of Diversity – Canadian Seed Library. The Canadian Seed Library is a collection of over 2,300 regionally-adapted and rare seed varieties.

For anyone wanting to set up as a vendor or informational booth, or who has questions please contact the Grist Mill at info@oldgristmill.ca or 250-499-9021. Volunteers are also needed for the event.

