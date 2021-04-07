Silvia Dubray hired as Williams Lake’s new well-being and communty safety co-ordinator

The former educator worked with School District 27 for many years

Silvia Dubray, seen here with former RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley at a meeting in 2019, has been hired by the city of Williams Lake as the well-being and community safety co-ordinator. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Silvia Dubray has been hired as the city of Williams Lake’s well-being and community safety co-ordinator.

An educator with over three decades’ experience, Dubray brings with her a wealth of professional knowledge and strong community relationships, a news release from the city noted, adding council has established this position in response to identified community needs, which have only increased during the pandemic.

“We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Dubray on board as the city’s well-being and safety co-ordinator to strengthen linkages among community and government organizations,” said Mayor Walt Cobb.”There is an urgent need for mental health and safety supports in Williams Lake, as well as surrounding communities, and having a coordinated approach will help those most vulnerable.”

Dubray said she is excited for the opportunity to promote and implement the city’s well-being and community safety strategic plan.

“Working with key stakeholders throughout the community will help deliver services in a streamlined and proactive way, and I look forward to being part of the solution for Williams Lake and area.”

With benefits reaching beyond Williams Lake to surrounding communities, the city is looking forward to discussing ongoing support for the position with its regional partners.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune