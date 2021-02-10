Silverthorne Elementary to undergo massive HVAC upgrades

School District 54 officials are preparing to award a contract of approximately $1.5 million to upgrade the heating and ventilation system at Silverthorne Elementary.

“The tender was posted on Jan. 22, 2021, site visit was on Jan. 29 and the bid awarded on Feb. 10. We are doing a HVAC (heating) upgrade throughout Silverthorne and our engineer has costed the project at roughly $1.5 million. Work could start immediately in the currently renovated daycare wing,” said Tim Bancroft, director of facilities with the school district.

Bids closed today on the project which accompanies wholesale renovations to the wing at Silverthorne that’s to house the daycare.

This project consists of a complete heating upgrade and it will be completed in two phases. Due to the magnitude of the work, the project will be split over two summers. A few of the new mechanical equipment including in the upgrades are air handling units, heat recovery ventilators, boilers and pumps and heat pump system including Geothermal.

