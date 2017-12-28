SilverStar: Great holiday ski conditions

No shortage of fresh snow for Christmas holidays

  • Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

SilverStar Mountain is looking forward to good conditions this week with A forecast of snow and warmer temperatures is providing for exceptional skiing conditions at SilverStar Resort over the Christmas holidays.

“Families spending time together in the snow is a time-honoured tradition and this winter wonderland is the perfect setting for that,” said SilverStar sales and marketing director Katie Balfe.

“We have new snow coming on top of an already great base. It would be silly not to get up here and have a chance to play your way.”

This season’s cumulative snowfall is 256 cm. The alpine base is currently 129 cm.

SilverStar is the third largest ski area in B.C. offering 3,282 acres of skiable terrain, 760 metre vertical drop and annual snowfall of more than 700cm.

But for those who aren’t skiers and snowboarders, SilverStar also offers outdoor skating, sleigh rides, tubing, Adventure Week camps for kids, free family movie nights and a host of New Year’s activities such as Paradise Camp Dinner Tours by snowcat.

Find the full list of events and activities at www.skisilverstar.com.

Previous story
Environment Canada warns that hazardous winter conditions are expected
Next story
Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Just Posted

Bear incidents tripled in Bulkey Valley-Stikine area

  • 12 hours ago

 

Snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3 near Castlegar

 

Fuel truck fire at Trail airport

 

Cloverdale-Langley’s Laurie Belle talks ‘Get Cooking with the Stars’

 

Most Read