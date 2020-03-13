SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s SEISMIC Fest has been cancelled amid growing COVID-19 concerns.
The 10-day music and snowboarding festival was expected to go ahead as of 5:35 p.m. on March 12, but as of March 13 the website states the event is cancelled.
The second annual SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival was scheduled to run March 13-22, 2020.
“The health and safety of our guests is extremely important to us at SilverStar,” communications manager Chantelle Deacon said.
The cancellation, made only this morning, was deemed absolutely necessary given the circumstances, Deacon said.
More details will follow.
