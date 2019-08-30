Silver Star Road closed after truck bursts into flames

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

Close to 60 vehicles are delayed after a truck burst into flames on Silver Star Road Friday afternoon.

Bx Swan Lake fire crews and Silver Star Fire Department quickly doused the fire just after 3 p.m.

While the truck appears to be destoryed, the attached trailer does not seem to have any damage and no injuries have yet to be reported.

Emergency crews remain on scene and traffic is still delayed.

More to come.

