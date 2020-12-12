Silver Star Resort Association moving forward after BC Supreme Court approves its formation

The SSRA plans to elect five new board members at its first annual general meeting Jan. 30, 2021

After some late 2020 drama in the BC Supreme Court that ultimately bore good news, the Silver Star Resort Association (SSRA) is making its first strides as an advocacy group for the Vernon mountain community.

Silver Star became the fourth mountain in B.C. to form an association after the province greenlighted the SSRA in March. Made up of volunteer homeowners and businesses in the neighbourhood, the non-profit group was established to help promote, facilitate and encourage the development, maintenance and operation of SilverStar, while aiming to stimulate the local economy.

The association of more than five years in the making will start by electing five new board members at its first annual general meeting early next year.

Any Silver Star homeowner can nominate a candidate for the SSRA board of directors. The full slate will be shared along with instructions on how to vote once nominations close. Nominations can be sent to info.ssra@gmail.com.

“The nomination committee is looking for a mix of views and backgrounds for the SSRA board makeup,” a Dec. 12 release from the association states.

That includes goals of equitable gender and age group representation, as well as a broad range of experience such as winter and summer recreation interests (alpine, nordic, sking, biking, etc.) an environmental understanding of development and a passion for Silver Star stewardship.

Retiring from the board are Don Kassa, Tim Dekker, Gordon Baughen, Brian James and Floyd Gradley.

The 11 board positions are as follows:

One commercial director

Two hotel lodging directors

Two residential lodging directors

One residential director

One single owner hotel lodging director

Two at-large directors

The five new board members will be elected early next year, with residential, residential lodging, hotel lodging, commercial and at-large director positions available.

The SSRA’s first annual general meeting is tentatively set for Jan. 30.

Plans for the general meeting are going ahead following the BC Supreme Court’s dismissal of an action that sought to overturn the municipal affairs minister’s decision to approve the creation of the resort association.

The petitioner, Kenneth J. Byram, brought the issue to the courts with the hope of quashing the decision on the basis that it violated legislative requirements and the process was unfair.

A September judicial review saw Justice G.P. Weatherill hear arguments from lawyers for Byram, as well as from the SSRA and the minister.

Justice Weatherill fully dismissed Byram’s petition in an Oct. 28 decision.

— With files from Caitlin Clow

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star