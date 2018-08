The B.C. Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Shovel Lake wildfire. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

A small fire has been sparked near Cherryville.

BC Wildfire is reporting the wildfire, discovered Tuesday evening, is .01 hectare.

The fire is in the Silver Hills area.

Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

Send your photos to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com