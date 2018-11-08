Silver Creek motorhome fire leaves only charred remains of vehicle behind

Both residents and their cats escaped the fire unharmed, which began in a motorhome 4 a.m. Friday

The charred remains of a motorhome which caught on fire Friday, Nov. 2 at around 4 a.m. in the Silver Creek neighbourhood. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

A fire early Friday morning decimated a motorhome in the Silver Creek neighbourhood, luckily the two residents and cats living in the home got out safely before the fire tore through the vehicle.

The fire started around 4 a.m. in a motorhome in the Silver Creek Mobile Home Park. The fire department arrived to put out the fire, but were unable to salvage the vehicle which was completely destroyed by the early morning blaze.

Neighbour Marc Dollack, who lives directly beside the motorhome, showed pieces of his own motorhome which were licked by heat and flames. The edges of his home are brown, singed by the fire, and a window is cracked.

“They used to have a fire pit back there, so I saw what I thought was a campfire. Then I heard (him) go “oh, my god, the house is on fire, it’s burning,'” said Dollack of when he first discovered his neighbour’s house aflame.

“It just rolled right up. Within 10 minutes this thing was completely engulfed, from a fire that literally could have fit in a microwave. I don’t know why it didn’t stop though, it was raining so hard.”

Dollack and the male resident of the motorhome began to fight the fire before the Hope Fire Department arrived.

“If I hadn’t have woke up and he hadn’t have screamed, he wouldn’t have made it,” Dollack said.

Neighbours just behind the motorhome Jessica Millard and Paul Dufour said they woke up to another neighbour pounding on their door alerting them to the fire. They saw their neighbour who lived in the motorhome outside with a hose trying to put out the flames, which began burning up a tree which stands beside where the motorhome is parked.

“The worst part was the tree starting, because, if the tree starts all that stuff’s going to come everywhere,” Dufour said, adding the blackened tree will now need to be taken down.

Millard said it was a very scary night and both her and Dufour feared the fire would spread to their home which stands just metres away from their neighbour.

Millard and Dufour said they think the fire was set intentionally.

Staff Sgt. Karol Rehdner with the RCMP told The Hope Standard there is no indication that the fire is suspicious. The RCMP and the Hope Fire Department continue to investigate, he added.

