Silver City Days parade in Trail

GUY BERTRAND
Trail Times
Crowds line the streets on picture perfect day
Crowds line the streets on picture perfect day
GUY BERTRAND
Trail Times
Crowds line the streets on picture perfect day
Topics include roads, railway crossings, flooding and water supply
The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market
Directors refer draft policy back to staff for further discussions
Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison hosts town hall May 14 at Prospect Lake Hall
Kealys will include a manufacturing site for beer and spirits, as well as a store and lounge
First event of the season scheduled for Saturday, May 12
Local group still sending letters to elected officials to stop mining near Harrison Hot Springs