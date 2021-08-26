Silent art auction being held to support volunteer fire departments

Bryan Austerberry was happy to donate prints, including the piece Away, to a silent auction to support volunteer fire departments at Deka and the Interlakes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A silent auction and fundraiser will go ahead this weekend to raise funds for the Interlakes and Deka Lake and District volunteer fire departments.

Shelly Durand, owner of the Country Pedlar, is holding the fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 28, with live music, food and a silent auction. She’s hoping to raise enough money to help both departments out, while showing her appreciation for their efforts.

“I think this year we all realized how much we depend on these local fire departments. They definitely deserve to have some support shown to them,” Durand said. “I live at Deka Lake so we were kind of one of the first fires and then my business is where the Interlakes fire department is. Without them, I don’t know what would have happened this year.”

The silent auction begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at the store, 7149 Levick Cres. It will feature artwork from a variety of South Cariboo artists, including Bobbie Crane and Bryan Austerberry, as well as trail rides, crafts and gift baskets, Durand said.

Austerberry, a Sulphurous Lake graphite artist, is donating two prints – Inspiration and Away- selected by Durand for the auction.

Inspiration depicts two firefighters in action. Austerberry had donated the original drawing to the Deka Lake and District Volunteer Fire department, which still has it hung in its hall. Away, meanwhile, depicts a pair of eagles flying above a peaceful South Cariboo landscape, a nice contrast to the current fire season.

Austerberry also put out the call on his Facebook page to let people know about the event and is happy to see so many people willing to donate auction items and help out.

“She’s done a wonderful job setting this all up. Hopefully, it all comes together because it’s coming up pretty quick,” Austerberry said.

In addition to the auction, Dan Larsen, a rock-and-roll and blues player, will be performing by the Country Pedlar from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free hot dogs, courtesy of eXp Realty, will also be served.

Durand said her landlord has offered to match the money she raises. The money will be split in half and gifted to both halls for whatever they need.

“We all depend on them. The local guys have done a fantastic job and I think we owe them some appreciation.”

