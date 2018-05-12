Sikh Riders of Canada hold third annual Pioneer Run

Event on Sunday, May 13 starts in Abbotsford and ends in Vancouver

The Sikh Riders of Canada hold their third annual Sikh Pioneer Run on Sunday, May 13, starting in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The motorcycle ride leaves at 1 p.m. from the Gur Sikh Temple at 33094 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford and finishes at around 3 p.m. at the Komagata Maru Memorial in Vancouver.

All riders are welcome to join the event. Lunch and tea will be served before the ride.

The Sikh Riders of Canada are committed to raising awareness and to educate people about the Sikh pioneers who have been in B.C. since 1897 and to build bridges between other communities.

Those planning to participate are asked to RSVP at Sikhridersofcanada@gmail.com or call 778-779-2582.