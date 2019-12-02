Signs up, awaiting Rapid buses in Maple Ridge

New coaches will carry people to Coquitlam SkyTrain

Maple Ridge bus riders soon get access to what the rest of Metro Vancouver has had for awhile, a RapidBus route. (Phil Melnychuk â€“ The News)

The R3, RapidBus starts rolling through Maple Ridge in January, with new vehicles intended to give commuters an express ride to Coquitlam Central SkyTrain station.

You won’t have to wait long to catch one because they’ll be running every 10 minutes during morning and evening rush hours and every 15 minutes outside those hours.

TransLink says it will take about 40 minutes to get from Haney Place to SkyTrain.

The bus will stop at Laity Street, 203rd Street and Harris Road, in Pitt Meadows, before carrying on into Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam.

pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter