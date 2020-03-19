Signs of spring sprout in Victoria

While the normal signs of spring — bustling patios, busy beaches and children visiting petting zoos — aren’t quite making a return this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic here are a few signs that you can see while maintaining a metre or two of social distance, as asked by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

Ask any James Bay resident, if the turtles in Beacon Hill Park are out — it’s going to be a sunny day. The turtles — red-eared sliders not native to the area, according to Janis Ringuette, who’s been researching the park’s history since 2002 — have been spotted a number of times basking in the sun leading up March 19 when spring starts.

Adding to the signs of the season is the temperature forecast, which has now made it into the double digits for the next week.

In non-covid news, masses of herons have been flying over Beacon Hill Park for the past week and landing in the trees near Good Acre Lake.

And while you’re in the park checking out the turtles, you might even get lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the great blue heron colony, located in the tall trees near the Avalon Street crosswalk on Douglas Street. According to Ringuette, the colony started with a single pair in 1982 and has been expanding ever since. Masses of flying herons can be seen taking off and landing in the trees throughout the day.

And finally, the classic sign of spring in Victoria are the blooming cherry blossom trees and the budding daffodils. Early blooming daffodils were spotted in January, but are now becoming a staple to any outing.

