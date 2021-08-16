Significant structure loss on Westside due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Structures were destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire overnight, BC Wildfire Services confirmed Monday morning, but the extent of damages is unknown at this time.
A fire information officer with BCWS said the loss was significant, but an official count will have come from local governments, such as the Okanagan Indian Band and Regional District of Central Okanagan.
“Multiple structures in the Killiney area experienced significant damage overnight as drought conditions and high winds increased fire action on the White Rock Lake Fire,” the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said Monday, Aug. 16.
More to come.
