‘Significant’ crime prevention announcement in Surrey today

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth set to make funding announcement in Newton Friday morning

  • Apr. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
B.C.’s Public Safety Minister plans to be in Surrey today (April 20) to announce “significant funding for community safety and crime prevention programs” across the province.

According to a government release Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, will be joined by representatives from local organizations to make the announcement, at DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society.

Stay tuned to this story after 10 a.m. for the news as it breaks.

Most Read