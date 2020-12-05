‘Significant’ changes coming to Fraser Health school exposure notices, says Surrey superintendent

Jordan Tinney tweeted that there will be 3 letters sent out to a school community

Surrey school district Superintendent Jordan Tinney says there are “significant” changes coming to the way Fraser Health notifies schools of possible COVID-19 exposures.

In a tweet Saturday (Dec. 5), Tinney said with the changes, Fraser Health will “now specifically (be) informing people in a class whether they have been exposed or not exposed.”

The changes start Saturday, according to Tinney’s tweet.

There will be three different types of letters that go to a school community: early notification of exposure, early notification for no exposure and and early notification to the entire school.

The early notification of exposure is “only the classes where a positive case was in attendance during their infectious period will get this letter.”

All others in the school will get a “not exposed” letter.

The entire school community will get the early notification “only when a case is not attached to any specific class.” An example would be “where the case is a vice-principal who would not be assigned a specific class.”

When these letters are sent, according to the tweet, contact tracing is “still underway.”

As soon as contact tracing is completed, Fraser Health will issue a school bulletin “to let the school community know that all their work with the associated positive case is completed.”

