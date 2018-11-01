Signage shenanigans: Dirty tactics being used by both sides of referendum vote

The two sides in the referendum are resorting to delinquent tactics in the effort to get their respective messages across.

Comox Valley proportional representation proponents are complaining that their signs have been removed from locations, and “Vote No” signs now sit where theirs used to be.

And now, the supporters of the current “first-past-the-post” voting system are noticing several of the “Vote No” signs have been vandalized. At least three “Vote No” signs have been doctored to “Vote Yes,” with a smiling face replacing the “no PR” symbol on the signs.

The 2018 referendum on electoral reform is ongoing. Residents of B.C. have until Nov. 30 to mail in their ballots.