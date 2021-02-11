Sidney’s Old Post Office immortalized by Lego

Canada's only professional Lego builder will build a castle based on building over weekend

Canada’s only professional Lego builder headlines the Sidney’s Family Day Weekend Lego Event presented by Peninsula Co-Op.

Robin Sather will be building a giant Lego model of a castle based on Sidney’s Old Post Office. Sidney Museum and Archives will be posting live video updates of his progress during the two-day build. Sather will also participate in two virtual question-and-answer sessions through the museum’s Facebook page and Youtube channel scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 and 2 p.m., each lasting 20 minutes.Sather will also host a virtual trivia night for adult fans of Lego on Saturday, Feb. 13, starting at 7 p.m. with prizes up for grabs.

RELATED: Sidney Museum kicks off 50th year with Lego display, by appointment

Victoria Lego Users Group (VicLUG) also offers virtual tours of its collection.

Other Lego-themed events organized by the museum will continue beyond the weekend with a scavenger hunt running to March 5.

The museum is currently hosting its popular Lego exhibition. With admission by donation, it is open through May with visitors having to book their spot online first.

For further information about this event, visit www.sidneymuseum.ca; call 250-655-6355 or email info@sidneymuseum.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula News Review