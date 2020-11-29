Sidney Street Market plans for 2021 return at Mary Winspear Centre

Tentative plan calls for the event's return to Beacon Avenue after COVID-19 pandemic

Westcoast Impressions plans to organize a COVID-19 friendly version of the event in 2021 at the Mary Winspear Centre after having cancelled the 2020 version against the backdrop of pandemic. The opening night of the 2019 Sidney Street Market featured more than 150 vendors lined along Beacon Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney’s popular outdoor market plans to be back in business next year but in a different location.

According to a staff report, Westcoast Impressions plans to partner with the Mary Winspear Centre to hold what the report calls a “COVID-19 friendly” version of the popular Sidney Street Market in 2021. The market traditionally happens Thursday nights between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. from mid-May to the end of August.

COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the 2020 version. According to the report, organizers are planning ahead “to ensure that a market is feasible” for 2021. The report said it would be “challenging and cost prohibitive” to use Beacon Avenue in such a way that would limit attendees, while also allowing for physical distancing.

Council Monday endorsed staff’s recommendation to sign a memorandum of understanding with Westcoast lmpressions to have the company organ¡ze the event at the Mary Winspear Centre for 2021.

“Westcoast Impressions will coordinate directly with the Mary Winspear Centre to determine the best dates, times, location and safety protocols for the event,” reads the report.

Council also signed off on the recommendation that the municipality extend Westcoast Impressions’ existing operating agreement by two years to 2024 as Westcoast Impressions would like to resume running the Sidney Street Market on Beacon Avenue after the pandemic.

“Although it is challenging to know what the future of the pandemic holds, this seems to be a reasonable option for the Sidney Street Market tor 2021 and allows the (operator) to start planning the events with certainty,” it reads.

The market routinely draw thousands to Sidney during the summer months and celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019.

