Sidney/North Saanich RCMP respond to two collisions, drivers doing doughnuts in the snow

Adverse weather on the Saanich Peninsula saw emergency crews respond to at least two incidents, with police also looking into incidents of drivers doing doughnuts in the snow.

Perhaps the most visible incident was single-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway near Sidney on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. between McTavish Road and Beacon Avenue.

Cpl. Carrie Harding of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the driver lost of control of the vehicle while heading north during snow conditions.

Members of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department assisted RCMP in dealing with the incident that reduced traffic to a single lane. Police also responded to a single-vehicle incident on Forest Park Drive. Neither incident caused injuries nor led to any charges, she said.

Harding said police also received two reports of drivers doing doughnuts in the snow Sunday night, including one incident on McDonald Park Road. Police, however, could not locate the driver, she said.

With additional snow on the way, Harding offers this advice for drivers.

“No. 1, if you don’t have to be on the roads in these snowy conditions, don’t,” she said. “And No. 2, make sure that you have proper snow tires and drive slow.”

The Peninsula News Review has also reached to Central Saanich police for comment and will update this story accordingly.

