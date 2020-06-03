Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking for a robbery suspect following a robbery last month on Lochside Drive. (Black Press Media File)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP look for Lochside Drive robbery suspect

One man arrested with a second man on the run following May 1 robbery

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continues to search for a male suspect in a robbery on Lochside Drive last month.

On May 1 two men approached another man, demanding his jewelry. According to Cpl. Carrie Harding of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, the man refused. This prompted one of the two would-be thieves to threaten their target with a weapon, she said. The two men continued to follow their target on the trail, but eventually turned their attention to a second man.

Harding said the duo then assaulted their second target, prompting the first target to intervene. The suspects then fled on foot before police arrived. A detailed investigation eventually allowed police to identify the duo with police arresting one suspect on charges of robbery, assault and theft.

Harding said police later released that man on numerous conditions following a court appearance. “Sidney/North Saanich RCMP will continue to attempt to locate the second suspect to execute his arrest warrant,” Harding said.

