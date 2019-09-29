Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continue to investigate incident on local First Nation

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continue to investigate an incident involving a white van driven by two Caucasian males on a local First Nation (Black Press File).

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continue to investigate reports of a white van driven by two Caucasian males in the First Nation community of Tsawout.

“The van is under investigation,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer with Sidney/North Saanich RCMP in an interview with the Peninsula News Review. “It was first reported to us on Sept. 26 and it is an active and on-going investigation.”

In an earlier media release, De Pass said the investigation started after a member of the Indigenous Police Section received a third party report about two Caucasian males in a white van driving suspiciously down Central Saanich Road on the Tsawout First Nation.

De Pass said police are interested in speaking with anyone who saw the vehicle in that area.

“In order to support the investigation and ensure the safety of all members of our communities, the Sidney North Saanich RCMP is requesting that anyone who has information regarding these incidents, to please call (250)656-3931 and make a formal report,” she said.

De Pass also added police won’t be commenting on the investigation due to the possible nature of the third-party caller.

“There [are] such sensitive implications of a call of this nature, that we are not going to make any further comments about how the investigation has proceeded further and [until] we have some clarity,” she said. “It is just too early.”

