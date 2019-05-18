Sidney North Saanich RCMP ask public to help locate missing 71-year-old man

The Sidney North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.
Ross Runciman, 71, was last seen on May 16 and has been reported missing.
Officers are seeking to make contact with Runciman to ensure his well being and confirm his whereabouts.
Runciman is described as a 71-year-0ld Caucasian male standing six feet tall with a slim build, shoulder-length grey blonde hair and facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket and a grey Cowichan style toque.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Runciman is urged to contact Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.
