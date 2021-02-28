Sidney house fire kills cat, causes extensive damage

Official says fire started on deck and damage to the house could have been worse

A cat died in this house fire in Sidney afternoon. The fire started on the house’s deck and spread from that point. Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen said the permanent presence of crews at the Community Safety Building prevented worse damage. (Photo courtesy of Clayton Firth)

The cause of a fire that damaged a house in Sidney and killed a cat remains under investigation as crews continue to deal with its aftermath.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen said the permanent presence of crews at the Community Safety Building prevented worse damage to a house in the 10000-block of Siddall Road near the corner with Mills Road.

“As a result of COVID-19, we have an in-station crew, so they responded directly from the fire hall,” he said. “Actually, that was the primary difference,” he added later.

This video courtesy of Clayton Frith shows the response to a fire in Sunday afternoon near Mills Road in Sidney as crews from @sidneyvf @CSaanichFire and @dns_fire extinguished a blaze that caused extensive damage and killed a cat but could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/u6u8eJ8t5K — Peninsula News (@PeninsulaNews) March 1, 2021

Crews received the call at around 3 p.m. The house was unoccupied when crews arrived to fight the fire, which had started on the deck of the house, then spread into the soffits and roof. “We don’t know exactly what the cause is,” he said. “But the homeowner left around 2 p.m. Unfortunately, a cat was deceased. But luckily, we were here very quickly. All things considered, we managed to keep to its area of origin. We are quite fortunate.”

It is too early to assess the full damage to the building, he said.

Mikkelsen said the fire could be seen from five kilometres away. “It’s probably very safe to assume that there is extensive smoke and fire damage, at least in the kitchen area, upstairs on the second floor,” he said. “And there is going to be some related water damage as well.”

Crews from North Saanich Fire Department and Central Saanich Fire Department helped to put to out the fire, while also providing coverage to Sidney.

Mikkelsen said crews are expected to be site well into Sunday to deal with the aftermath.

