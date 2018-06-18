Sidney house fire caused by unattended appliance

Saanich Peninsula fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in Sidney around 5 p.m. on Monday, which was caused by an unattended appliance.

A kitchen at 9491 Eastbrook Drive in Sidney was caused by an unattended kitchen appliance. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

In an interview, Sidney Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen said a cooking appliance was left running on the second floor. No one was home, so the front door was smashed in. Sidney, North, and Central Saanich fire departments responded due to a Mutual Aid Agreement on the Saanich Peninsula.

There is smoke and water damage to the second floor of the home, but no injuries were reported as no one was home.

“Other than a new front door and smoke damage, it should be fine,” said Mikkelsen.

